The Victron Energy VE.Can to CAN-bus BMS Cable is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: VE.Can to CAN-bus BMS Cable ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c70
Technical Specifications
|VE.Can to CAN-bus BMS Cable Identifier
|Estimated Delivery:
|Apr 17th - Apr 23rd
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Use this cable to connect a CAN-bus enabled battery, not from Victron, to a Victron system.","There are two types, A and B.","See the manual for details on which cable to use for which brand of batteries."]