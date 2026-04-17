The Victron Energy VE.Can to CAN-bus BMS Cable is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy VE.Can to CAN-bus BMS Cable
VE.Can to CAN-bus BMS Cable Identifier
Estimated Delivery: Apr 17th - Apr 23rd
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Use this cable to connect a CAN-bus enabled battery, not from Victron, to a Victron system.","There are two types, A and B.","See the manual for details on which cable to use for which brand of batteries."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c70-45cd-7144-a03a-b2bec8b60105

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:18:15.703869Z