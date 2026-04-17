The Victron Energy VE.Direct Cable is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: VE.Direct Cable ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c70
Key Features
- Styles
- Two different Styles available: Straight or 90 degree right angle on one side.
- Function
- Use for connecting two VE. Direct devices.
- Lengths
- Available in six lengths from 0.3m (1 ft) to 10m (33 ft).
- Compatibility
- Compatible with all Victron VE. Direct Devices
Technical Specifications
|VE.Direct Cable Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The VE.Direct cable is the standard communication link between Victron components and GX monitoring devices.","Use it to connect a SmartShunt, MPPT charge controller, inverter, or other VE.Direct-equipped device to a Cerbo GX, GlobalLink 520, or other GX product.","The VE. Direct cable is how Victron components talk to each other."]