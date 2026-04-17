The Victron Energy VE.Direct Cable is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Styles
Two different Styles available: Straight or 90 degree right angle on one side.
Function
Use for connecting two VE. Direct devices.
Lengths
Available in six lengths from 0.3m (1 ft) to 10m (33 ft).
Compatibility
Compatible with all Victron VE. Direct Devices

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy VE.Direct Cable
VE.Direct Cable Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The VE.Direct cable is the standard communication link between Victron components and GX monitoring devices.","Use it to connect a SmartShunt, MPPT charge controller, inverter, or other VE.Direct-equipped device to a Cerbo GX, GlobalLink 520, or other GX product.","The VE. Direct cable is how Victron components talk to each other."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c70-4f17-7295-bfd7-5e6e5e6bac94

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:18:20.071655Z