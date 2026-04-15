The EG4 Electronics MPPT100-48HV is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: MPPT100-48HV ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9356
Key Features
- High Voltage Compatibility
- Supports a maximum PV array open-circuit voltage of 500VDC, allowing for flexible and efficient system configurations without the need for combiner boxes.
- Robust Charging Capacity
- Offers a maximum charging current of 100A, adjustable from 0A to 100A (default 80A), enabling rapid and efficient battery charging tailored to your system's needs.
- Integrated Safety Features
- Equipped with built-in battery and PV input breakers, providing enhanced protection and assisting with code compliance for a safer solar power system.
- BMS Communication
- Features an RS485 BMS communication port, facilitating seamless integration with EG4 batteries, even when operating with non-EG4 compatible inverters.
- Powerful PV array MPPT voltage range
- No need for combiner boxes
- Built-in breakers
- For added protection.
- User-Defined Settings
- Adjustable bulk, float, and charge current for maximum system compatibility.
Technical Specifications
|MPPT100-48HV Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|5500 W
|Max Efficiency:
|94%
|Open Circuit Voltage:
|500VDC
|Short Circuit Current:
|22A
|Battery Voltage:
|48V
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 MPPT100-48HV solar charge controller extracts the maximum available power from your PV modules and safely converts it to a lower voltage to charge your battery bank. Optimize your new or existing solar power system by adding this unit and take advantage of additional solar harvesting capabilities. The EG4 MPPT100-48HV ensures reliable and intelligent solar power management.