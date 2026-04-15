The EG4 Electronics MPPT100-48HV is No positioning statement available.

High Voltage Compatibility Supports a maximum PV array open-circuit voltage of 500VDC, allowing for flexible and efficient system configurations without the need for combiner boxes.

Robust Charging Capacity Offers a maximum charging current of 100A, adjustable from 0A to 100A (default 80A), enabling rapid and efficient battery charging tailored to your system's needs.

Integrated Safety Features Equipped with built-in battery and PV input breakers, providing enhanced protection and assisting with code compliance for a safer solar power system.

BMS Communication Features an RS485 BMS communication port, facilitating seamless integration with EG4 batteries, even when operating with non-EG4 compatible inverters.

Powerful PV array MPPT voltage range No need for combiner boxes

Built-in breakers For added protection.