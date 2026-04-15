The EG4 Electronics MPPT100-48HV is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

High Voltage Compatibility
Supports a maximum PV array open-circuit voltage of 500VDC, allowing for flexible and efficient system configurations without the need for combiner boxes.
Robust Charging Capacity
Offers a maximum charging current of 100A, adjustable from 0A to 100A (default 80A), enabling rapid and efficient battery charging tailored to your system's needs.
Integrated Safety Features
Equipped with built-in battery and PV input breakers, providing enhanced protection and assisting with code compliance for a safer solar power system.
BMS Communication
Features an RS485 BMS communication port, facilitating seamless integration with EG4 batteries, even when operating with non-EG4 compatible inverters.
Powerful PV array MPPT voltage range
No need for combiner boxes
Built-in breakers
For added protection.
User-Defined Settings
Adjustable bulk, float, and charge current for maximum system compatibility.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics MPPT100-48HV
MPPT100-48HV Identifier
Peak Power Output: 5500 W
Max Efficiency: 94%
Open Circuit Voltage: 500VDC
Short Circuit Current: 22A
Battery Voltage: 48V
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 MPPT100-48HV solar charge controller extracts the maximum available power from your PV modules and safely converts it to a lower voltage to charge your battery bank. Optimize your new or existing solar power system by adding this unit and take advantage of additional solar harvesting capabilities. The EG4 MPPT100-48HV ensures reliable and intelligent solar power management.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9356-0278-79c3-8880-a1d59421e620

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:49:46.217338Z