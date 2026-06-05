The Anker SOLIX S2000 is A 2kWh portable power station, half the space.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Anker SOLIX S2000
S2000 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-cb7ee7460eaa
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-cb7ee7460eaa\images
Company Name: Anker SOLIX
Product Name: S2000
Product Url: https://www.ankersolix.com/products/s2000-portable-power-station?o_c=&s_main=AS220111&varId=61956118872394
Product State: Pre-Order
Press Release: n-dc938ef9addb
Announced Date: 2026-05-19
Release Date: 2026-04-30
Documentation: https://www.ankersolix.com/products/s2000-portable-power-station
Documentation Pdf Url: https://www.ankersolix.com/products/s2000-portable-power-station
Model Number: S2000
Specs: {"capacity_wh":"2010","power_continuous_w":"1500","power_peak_w":"3000","battery_capacity_ah":"314","weight_kg":"16.19","dimensions_cm":"[20.83, 28.19, 32.26]","efficiency_max_pct":"88","power_idle_w":"6","charge_cycles_count":"10000","input_ac_standard_w":"1150","input_ac_ultrafast_w":"1600"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A 2kWh portable power station, half the space.
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-cb7ee7460eaa/images/pasted-682dd9c9.png"]
Capacity Wh: 2010
Power Continuous W: 1500
Power Peak W: 3000
Battery Capacity Ah: 314
Weight Kg: 16.19
Dimensions Cm: [20.83, 28.19, 32.26]
Efficiency Max Pct: 88
Power Idle W: 6
Charge Cycles Count: 10000
Input Ac Standard W: 1150
Input Ac Ultrafast W: 1600

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-cb7ee7460eaa

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T19:32:14.945Z