The BLUETTI Balco Transfer Hub is The world's first balcony solar upgrade hub that converts any portable power station into a balcony solar system with an 800W AC output.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for BLUETTI Balco Transfer Hub
Balco Transfer Hub Identifier
FolderSlug: p-beba1f5204ba
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-beba1f5204ba\images
Company Name: BLUETTI
Product Name: Balco Transfer Hub
Product Url: https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/bluetti-balco-transfer-hub
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-71de8fa46a49
Announced Date: 2026-05-19
Release Date: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"800","weight_kg":"4","dimensions_cm":"[27.1, 22.2, 13.18]","protection_level":"IP54"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The world's first balcony solar upgrade hub that converts any portable power station into a balcony solar system with an 800W AC output.
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-beba1f5204ba/images/pasted-b0ab729f.png"]
Power Continuous W: 800
Weight Kg: 4
Dimensions Cm: [27.1, 22.2, 13.18]
Protection Level: IP54

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-beba1f5204ba

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T19:57:25.979Z