The BLUETTI Balco Transfer Hub is The world's first balcony solar upgrade hub that converts any portable power station into a balcony solar system with an 800W AC output.
[ Product Visualization: Balco Transfer Hub ]
Hardware Ref: p-beba1f
Technical Specifications
|Balco Transfer Hub Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-beba1f5204ba
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-beba1f5204ba\images
|Company Name:
|BLUETTI
|Product Name:
|Balco Transfer Hub
|Product Url:
|https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/bluetti-balco-transfer-hub
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-71de8fa46a49
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-19
|Release Date:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"800","weight_kg":"4","dimensions_cm":"[27.1, 22.2, 13.18]","protection_level":"IP54"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The world's first balcony solar upgrade hub that converts any portable power station into a balcony solar system with an 800W AC output.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-beba1f5204ba/images/pasted-b0ab729f.png"]
|Power Continuous W:
|800
|Weight Kg:
|4
|Dimensions Cm:
|[27.1, 22.2, 13.18]
|Protection Level:
|IP54