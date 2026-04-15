The EG4 Electronics 24K BTU Hybrid Solar Mini Split AC/DC R32 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 24K BTU Hybrid Solar Mini Split AC/DC R32 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9354
Key Features
- True Hybrid Operation
- Runs on solar DC power (90–380 VDC), AC grid power, or both with automatic switching.
- Powerful Heating & Cooling
- 24,000 BTU capacity keeps up to 1,000 sq. ft. comfortable year-round.
- Direct Solar Input
- Accepts up to 2,200 W of DC solar input—no inverter required for off-grid or hybrid setups.
- Smart, Simple Control
- Adjust settings remotely with the included IR remote or WiFi-enabled app.
- Quick Installation
- Pre-vacuumed, leak-proof line sets make setup fast and frustration-free.
- Quiet & Durable Design
- Built for long-term performance with low-noise indoor operation.
Technical Specifications
|24K BTU Hybrid Solar Mini Split AC/DC R32 Identifier
|Cooling Capacity:
|24,000 BTU/h (6,100-25,200 BTU/h range)
|Heating Capacity:
|24,000 BTU/h (6,000-26,000 BTU/h range)
|Ac Voltage:
|208-240 VAC, 60Hz.
|Dc Solar Input:
|150-380 VDC, up to 2,200W.
|Max Solar Current:
|20A.
|Seer2:
|21
|Hspf2 5:
|7.9.
|Indoor Unit Weight:
|33.1 lbs.
|Outdoor Unit Weight:
|102.5 lbs.
|Refrigerant Type:
|R32 (40.57 oz pre-charged)
|Max Line Set Length:
|82 ft.
|Operating Temp Cooling:
|32 – 131°F outdoor.
|Operating Temp Heating:
|5 – 86°F outdoor.
|Line Set:
|16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect included.
|Indoor Unit Dimensions:
|42.5" x 9.3" x 13.0"
|Outdoor Unit Dimensions:
|35.4" x 13.3" x 27.6"
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[208,240]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|380
|Weight Kg:
|46.5
|Dimensions Cm:
|[89.9,33.8,70.1]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 24K Hybrid Mini Split makes it easy to heat and cool spaces up to 1,000 sq. ft. using clean solar power, traditional grid power, or both.","Its smart hybrid system automatically switches between power sources to keep your home comfortable and your energy costs low—all without interruption.","Built for year-round performance, it runs efficiently even in extreme temperatures."]