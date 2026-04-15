The EG4 Electronics Chargeverter-GC is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Bad Weather Resilience
Charge batteries during low light conditions using a generator (up to 100A).
Protection from “Dirty Power”
Guards against poor quality sine waves from lower-budget generators.
Dry Contacts
Control of generator start/stop function based on voltage or state of charge (SOC).
Adjustable Charge Current and Voltage
Customize charge current from 0-100A and voltage from 43-57VDC (Default at 54VDC) for optimized charging.
Integration with EG4 Batteries
The system integrates seamlessly with EG4 batteries for efficient power management.
Direct Generator Compatibility
Plug directly into a generator to charge batteries without concern for generator power quality issues, commonly referred to as “dirty power”.
Cables Included
RS485 COMMUNICATIONS PORT
An RS485 port on the side of the Chargeverter-GC allows the user to establish closed- loop communication between the charger and battery. This facilitates the exchange of SOC information for user-defined charging thresholds.
BUILT-IN BREAKER
The unit has a built-in breaker to quickly shut off the charger output for added safety and protection.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics Chargeverter-GC
Chargeverter-GC Identifier
Max Efficiency: 94% @240VAC, 92% @120VAC
Weight: 13 lbs (5.9 kg)
Nominal Battery Voltage: 48VDC
Adjustable Charge Current: 0-100A at 240VAC, 0-45A @120VAC, 0-50A @208VAC
Adjustable Charge Voltage: 43-57VDC (Default at 54VDC)
Maximum Output Watts: 5120W at 240 VAC, 3050W @120VAC
Ac Input Voltage Range: 90-264VAC
Maximum Input Amps: 26A at 240VAC, 28A at 120VAC
Ac Frequency: 50-60Hz
Idle Consumption: ~10W
Operating Temperature Range: 14ºF – 131ºF (-10ºC – 55ºC)
Storage Temperature Range: 5ºF – 140ºF (-15ºC – 60ºC)
Relative Humidity: 5 – 95%
Protection Rating: IP21
Operating Altitude: 0 ~ 4291 ft (1500 m)
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 Chargeverter-GC is a 48V battery charger that delivers up to 100A of charging current directly to LiFePO4 battery banks. This charger converts AC power from generators or grid connections into DC power, bypassing the inverter to avoid compatibility issues with inconsistent sine wave output.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9355-db94-724a-88a7-160ab95b52c7

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:49:40.683743Z