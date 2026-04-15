The EG4 Electronics Chargeverter-GC is No positioning statement available.

Bad Weather Resilience Charge batteries during low light conditions using a generator (up to 100A).

Protection from “Dirty Power” Guards against poor quality sine waves from lower-budget generators.

Dry Contacts Control of generator start/stop function based on voltage or state of charge (SOC).

Adjustable Charge Current and Voltage Customize charge current from 0-100A and voltage from 43-57VDC (Default at 54VDC) for optimized charging.

Integration with EG4 Batteries The system integrates seamlessly with EG4 batteries for efficient power management.

Direct Generator Compatibility Plug directly into a generator to charge batteries without concern for generator power quality issues, commonly referred to as “dirty power”.

Cables Included

RS485 COMMUNICATIONS PORT An RS485 port on the side of the Chargeverter-GC allows the user to establish closed- loop communication between the charger and battery. This facilitates the exchange of SOC information for user-defined charging thresholds.