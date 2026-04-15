The EG4 Electronics Chargeverter-GC is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Chargeverter-GC ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9355
Key Features
- Bad Weather Resilience
- Charge batteries during low light conditions using a generator (up to 100A).
- Protection from “Dirty Power”
- Guards against poor quality sine waves from lower-budget generators.
- Dry Contacts
- Control of generator start/stop function based on voltage or state of charge (SOC).
- Adjustable Charge Current and Voltage
- Customize charge current from 0-100A and voltage from 43-57VDC (Default at 54VDC) for optimized charging.
- Integration with EG4 Batteries
- The system integrates seamlessly with EG4 batteries for efficient power management.
- Direct Generator Compatibility
- Plug directly into a generator to charge batteries without concern for generator power quality issues, commonly referred to as “dirty power”.
- Cables Included
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- RS485 COMMUNICATIONS PORT
- An RS485 port on the side of the Chargeverter-GC allows the user to establish closed- loop communication between the charger and battery. This facilitates the exchange of SOC information for user-defined charging thresholds.
- BUILT-IN BREAKER
- The unit has a built-in breaker to quickly shut off the charger output for added safety and protection.
Technical Specifications
|Chargeverter-GC Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|94% @240VAC, 92% @120VAC
|Weight:
|13 lbs (5.9 kg)
|Nominal Battery Voltage:
|48VDC
|Adjustable Charge Current:
|0-100A at 240VAC, 0-45A @120VAC, 0-50A @208VAC
|Adjustable Charge Voltage:
|43-57VDC (Default at 54VDC)
|Maximum Output Watts:
|5120W at 240 VAC, 3050W @120VAC
|Ac Input Voltage Range:
|90-264VAC
|Maximum Input Amps:
|26A at 240VAC, 28A at 120VAC
|Ac Frequency:
|50-60Hz
|Idle Consumption:
|~10W
|Operating Temperature Range:
|14ºF – 131ºF (-10ºC – 55ºC)
|Storage Temperature Range:
|5ºF – 140ºF (-15ºC – 60ºC)
|Relative Humidity:
|5 – 95%
|Protection Rating:
|IP21
|Operating Altitude:
|0 ~ 4291 ft (1500 m)
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 Chargeverter-GC is a 48V battery charger that delivers up to 100A of charging current directly to LiFePO4 battery banks. This charger converts AC power from generators or grid connections into DC power, bypassing the inverter to avoid compatibility issues with inconsistent sine wave output.