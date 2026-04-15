The EG4 Electronics EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

The EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 delivers exceptional comfort and next-level energy efficiency for spaces up to 650 sq. ft.. This advanced heating and cooling system is designed to plug directly into solar panels, drawing clean DC power during the day and automatically switching to AC grid power at night or during cloudy conditions. Equipped with R32 refrigerant in compliance with new EPA standards, this unit aligns performance with environmental responsibility.