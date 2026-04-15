The EG4 Chargeverter PLUS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Smart Generator Backup for Solar Systems
Allows you to safely charge 48V lithium batteries with a generator when solar output is reduced due to clouds, storms, or short winter days.
Works with Lower-Budget Generators
Designed to handle unstable or “dirty” generator power, helping prevent charging errors, inverter faults, and system shutdowns.
Wide AC Input Compatibility
Operates on 120VAC, 208VAC, or 240VAC, with optimized performance on 240VAC for maximum output.
Closed-Loop Battery Communication
CAN and RS485 communication ports allow SOC-based charging when paired with compatible lithium batteries.
Automatic Generator Start Ready
Built-in dry contacts support automatic generator start and stop based on voltage or state-of-charge thresholds.
Built-In Safety Protection
Integrated breaker allows fast output shutdown for added safety and system protection.
Stable 48V charging up to 5 kW
For fast generator-to-battery charging when PV is low.
High-THD compatibility
Helps condition “dirty” generator or unstable grid input.
IP54-rated enclosure
For covered outdoor installs and harsh environments.
Extreme temperature operation
-40°F to 131°F.
Two-wire auto generator start support + programmable warm-up/cool-down
(via dry contacts)

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Chargeverter PLUS
Chargeverter PLUS Identifier
Max Charging Current: 100A DC
Ac Input Voltage: 120 / 208 / 240 VAC
Ac Frequency: 50–60 Hz
Communication: CAN / RS485
Idle Consumption: ~4W
Max Altitude: 9,843 ft (3,000 m)
Battery Voltage Range: 40–60VDC
Maximum Output Watts: Up to 5,000W
Operating Temperature Range: -40°F to 131°F
Weight: 13.67lbs
Dimensions: 4.3×16.1×7.1in
Unique Selling Proposition: ["When solar production drops, the EG4 Chargeverter Plus (EG4CV48V100AIP54) gives your 48V battery bank a clean, reliable charging path from a generator or unstable grid power.","This UL-certified AC-to-DC converter delivers stable 48V DC charging up to 5 kW, while conditioning high-THD (“dirty”) sources for smoother performance—ideal when paired with an EG4 ESS for power conditioning and UPS-style functionality.","The IP54 rated enclosure of the Chargeverter Plus enables covered outdoor installations even in extreme temperature conditions, with quick connect power and communication ports, enabling fast and easy installation."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9355-c0df-7376-8ae3-3e28e060dd45

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:49:30.728986Z