The EG4 Chargeverter PLUS is No positioning statement available.

Smart Generator Backup for Solar Systems Allows you to safely charge 48V lithium batteries with a generator when solar output is reduced due to clouds, storms, or short winter days.

Works with Lower-Budget Generators Designed to handle unstable or “dirty” generator power, helping prevent charging errors, inverter faults, and system shutdowns.

Wide AC Input Compatibility Operates on 120VAC, 208VAC, or 240VAC, with optimized performance on 240VAC for maximum output.

Closed-Loop Battery Communication CAN and RS485 communication ports allow SOC-based charging when paired with compatible lithium batteries.

Automatic Generator Start Ready Built-in dry contacts support automatic generator start and stop based on voltage or state-of-charge thresholds.

Built-In Safety Protection Integrated breaker allows fast output shutdown for added safety and system protection.

Stable 48V charging up to 5 kW For fast generator-to-battery charging when PV is low.

High-THD compatibility Helps condition “dirty” generator or unstable grid input.

IP54-rated enclosure For covered outdoor installs and harsh environments.

Extreme temperature operation -40°F to 131°F.