The EG4 Chargeverter PLUS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Chargeverter PLUS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9355
Key Features
- Smart Generator Backup for Solar Systems
- Allows you to safely charge 48V lithium batteries with a generator when solar output is reduced due to clouds, storms, or short winter days.
- Works with Lower-Budget Generators
- Designed to handle unstable or “dirty” generator power, helping prevent charging errors, inverter faults, and system shutdowns.
- Wide AC Input Compatibility
- Operates on 120VAC, 208VAC, or 240VAC, with optimized performance on 240VAC for maximum output.
- Closed-Loop Battery Communication
- CAN and RS485 communication ports allow SOC-based charging when paired with compatible lithium batteries.
- Automatic Generator Start Ready
- Built-in dry contacts support automatic generator start and stop based on voltage or state-of-charge thresholds.
- Built-In Safety Protection
- Integrated breaker allows fast output shutdown for added safety and system protection.
- Stable 48V charging up to 5 kW
- For fast generator-to-battery charging when PV is low.
- High-THD compatibility
- Helps condition “dirty” generator or unstable grid input.
- IP54-rated enclosure
- For covered outdoor installs and harsh environments.
- Extreme temperature operation
- -40°F to 131°F.
- Two-wire auto generator start support + programmable warm-up/cool-down
- (via dry contacts)
Technical Specifications
|Chargeverter PLUS Identifier
|Max Charging Current:
|100A DC
|Ac Input Voltage:
|120 / 208 / 240 VAC
|Ac Frequency:
|50–60 Hz
|Communication:
|CAN / RS485
|Idle Consumption:
|~4W
|Max Altitude:
|9,843 ft (3,000 m)
|Battery Voltage Range:
|40–60VDC
|Maximum Output Watts:
|Up to 5,000W
|Operating Temperature Range:
|-40°F to 131°F
|Weight:
|13.67lbs
|Dimensions:
|4.3×16.1×7.1in
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["When solar production drops, the EG4 Chargeverter Plus (EG4CV48V100AIP54) gives your 48V battery bank a clean, reliable charging path from a generator or unstable grid power.","This UL-certified AC-to-DC converter delivers stable 48V DC charging up to 5 kW, while conditioning high-THD (“dirty”) sources for smoother performance—ideal when paired with an EG4 ESS for power conditioning and UPS-style functionality.","The IP54 rated enclosure of the Chargeverter Plus enables covered outdoor installations even in extreme temperature conditions, with quick connect power and communication ports, enabling fast and easy installation."]