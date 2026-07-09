The GoodWe ESA Series is GoodWe ESA Series is an all-in-one solar and storage solution that integrates the inverter, battery charger, UPS-level switching, and battery enclosure into a pre-wired modular system for easier and faster installation.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for GoodWe ESA Series
ESA Series Identifier
FolderSlug: p-e627c9e3d162
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Company Name: GoodWe
Product Name: ESA Series
Product Url: https://en.goodwe.com/esa-series-single-phase-home-storage-solution
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7a9b76995edb
Announced Date: 2026-07-02
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://en.goodwe.com/esa-series-single-phase-home-storage-solution
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: ESA Series
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"5000","current_charge_max_a":"100","battery_capacity_kwh":"10.8"}
Unique Selling Proposition: GoodWe ESA Series is an all-in-one solar and storage solution that integrates the inverter, battery charger, UPS-level switching, and battery enclosure into a pre-wired modular system for easier and faster installation.
Power Continuous W: 5000
Current Charge Max A: 100
Battery Capacity Kwh: 10.8

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-e627c9e3d162

Last Scraped: 2026-07-09T19:07:52.457Z