The GoodWe HCA Series is IP66 Design

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for GoodWe HCA Series
HCA Series Identifier
FolderSlug: p-6e5b232b871a
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-6e5b232b871a/images
Company Name: GoodWe
Product Name: HCA Series
Product Url: https://en.goodwe.com/hca-series
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7a9b76995edb
Announced Date: 2026-07-02
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: []
Attached Items Below: []
Documentation: https://en.goodwe.com/hca-series
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"22000"}
Unique Selling Proposition: IP66 Design
Power Continuous W: 22000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-6e5b232b871a

Last Scraped: 2026-07-09T19:16:44.748Z