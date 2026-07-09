The GoodWe HCA Series is IP66 Design
[ Product Visualization: HCA Series ]
Hardware Ref: p-6e5b23
Technical Specifications
|HCA Series Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-6e5b232b871a
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-6e5b232b871a/images
|Company Name:
|GoodWe
|Product Name:
|HCA Series
|Product Url:
|https://en.goodwe.com/hca-series
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7a9b76995edb
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-02
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-6e5b232b871a/images/pasted-1da340e0.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|[]
|Attached Items Below:
|[]
|Documentation:
|https://en.goodwe.com/hca-series
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"22000"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|IP66 Design
|Power Continuous W:
|22000