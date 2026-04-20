The Morningstar GenStar MPPT is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: GenStar MPPT ]
Hardware Ref: 019dabb7
Key Features
- ReadyRail expansion technology
- Ability to add more technology to any system through our innovative ReadyRail expansion technology with ReadyBlock snap-in modules.
- Full network integration
- Full network integration without requiring adapters or extra equipment– Modbus and ModbusIP via 485, Ethernet, WiFi, MS-CAN connects MS Devices (proprietary), GS network information bridging.
- Powerful Load Control
- Built-in 30A load capability, unique for controllers in this power class.
- Lithium-Ready Design
- GenStar was engineered with lithium in its DNA, featuring cold-weather lithium “fold back” circuitry to guard against cold-weather charging damage.
- Fanless design
- Fanless design for improved efficiency and exceptional long-term reliability.
Technical Specifications
|GenStar MPPT Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The revolutionary GenStar MPPT represents Morningstar’s best engineering efforts brought together in a single design, with full, advanced communications and control features built-in–plus the ability to add more technology to any system through our innovative ReadyRail expansion technology. In short, Morningstar designed the GenStar MPPT to be the industry’s first truly “future-proofed” charging system, one that can grow with a solar powering system as needs change. The new GenStars feature best-in-class efficiency and extremely low self-consumption, thanks to fanless design along with our acclaimed TrakStar™ MPPT technology.
|Max Efficiency Percentage:
|99
|Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage Voc:
|200
|Charge Rating Amps:
|60, 80, or 100
|Nominal Battery Voltage:
|12, 24, 36, or 48V
|Weight Kg:
|6.63
|Dimensions Mm:
|360.4 x 222.0 x 170.2
|Enclosure Rating:
|IP20