The Morningstar GenStar MPPT is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

ReadyRail expansion technology
Ability to add more technology to any system through our innovative ReadyRail expansion technology with ReadyBlock snap-in modules.
Full network integration
Full network integration without requiring adapters or extra equipment– Modbus and ModbusIP via 485, Ethernet, WiFi, MS-CAN connects MS Devices (proprietary), GS network information bridging.
Powerful Load Control
Built-in 30A load capability, unique for controllers in this power class.
Lithium-Ready Design
GenStar was engineered with lithium in its DNA, featuring cold-weather lithium “fold back” circuitry to guard against cold-weather charging damage.
Fanless design
Fanless design for improved efficiency and exceptional long-term reliability.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Morningstar GenStar MPPT
GenStar MPPT Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The revolutionary GenStar MPPT represents Morningstar’s best engineering efforts brought together in a single design, with full, advanced communications and control features built-in–plus the ability to add more technology to any system through our innovative ReadyRail expansion technology. In short, Morningstar designed the GenStar MPPT to be the industry’s first truly “future-proofed” charging system, one that can grow with a solar powering system as needs change. The new GenStars feature best-in-class efficiency and extremely low self-consumption, thanks to fanless design along with our acclaimed TrakStar™ MPPT technology.
Max Efficiency Percentage: 99
Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage Voc: 200
Charge Rating Amps: 60, 80, or 100
Nominal Battery Voltage: 12, 24, 36, or 48V
Weight Kg: 6.63
Dimensions Mm: 360.4 x 222.0 x 170.2
Enclosure Rating: IP20

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019dabb7-b152-7215-a96c-6c5a4c7e015e

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T17:46:08.289817Z