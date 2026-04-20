The Morningstar ProStar MPPT is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: ProStar MPPT ]
Hardware Ref: 019dabb7
Key Features
- High Reliability
- Features a conformally coated circuit board, corrosion resistant terminals, premium high-frequency CoilCraft inductors, and transient surge suppression.
- Automatic PV Based Lighting Control
- Field adjustable, multi-event load control enables powerful options for PV lighting systems.
- Maximizes Energy Harvest
- Uses TrakStar MPPT Technology to determine and adjust to the true maximum power point as solar insolation changes.
- MODBUS Communications
- Solar Industry Standard MODBUS communications protocol allows for easy programming, control, remote data access and charge synchronization.
- Data Logging
- Provides up to 256 days of detailed power and load data.
- Low Noise Design
- Meets US Federal Communications Commission Class B specifications.
- Fanless Design
- For long-term reliability—no moving parts to fail and no dirt and debris sucked into the controller.
- Self Diagnostics
- Continuous monitoring and reporting of any errors through its status LED’s, optional display or communication port.
Technical Specifications
|ProStar MPPT Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The ProStar MPPT is a mid-range solar charge controller with TrakStar Technology that provides maximum power point tracking (MPPT) battery charging for off-grid photovoltaic (PV) systems up to 1100 watts. This product reflects Morningstar’s policy of continuous improvement through regular upgrades and enhancements. Because Morningstar’s employee-owned culture never “rests on success,” ProStar MPPT customers can own both a legend and the latest in a single product.
|Peak Power Output:
|1100 W
|Max Efficiency:
|98%
|Open Circuit Voltage:
|120 V
|Dimensions:
|20 x 17 x 7 cm
|Max Battery Current:
|40 A
|Nominal Battery Voltage:
|12V or 24V
|Weight Kg:
|1.4