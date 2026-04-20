The Morningstar ProStar MPPT is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

High Reliability
Features a conformally coated circuit board, corrosion resistant terminals, premium high-frequency CoilCraft inductors, and transient surge suppression.
Automatic PV Based Lighting Control
Field adjustable, multi-event load control enables powerful options for PV lighting systems.
Maximizes Energy Harvest
Uses TrakStar MPPT Technology to determine and adjust to the true maximum power point as solar insolation changes.
MODBUS Communications
Solar Industry Standard MODBUS communications protocol allows for easy programming, control, remote data access and charge synchronization.
Data Logging
Provides up to 256 days of detailed power and load data.
Low Noise Design
Meets US Federal Communications Commission Class B specifications.
Fanless Design
For long-term reliability—no moving parts to fail and no dirt and debris sucked into the controller.
Self Diagnostics
Continuous monitoring and reporting of any errors through its status LED’s, optional display or communication port.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Morningstar ProStar MPPT
ProStar MPPT Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The ProStar MPPT is a mid-range solar charge controller with TrakStar Technology that provides maximum power point tracking (MPPT) battery charging for off-grid photovoltaic (PV) systems up to 1100 watts. This product reflects Morningstar’s policy of continuous improvement through regular upgrades and enhancements. Because Morningstar’s employee-owned culture never “rests on success,” ProStar MPPT customers can own both a legend and the latest in a single product.
Peak Power Output: 1100 W
Max Efficiency: 98%
Open Circuit Voltage: 120 V
Dimensions: 20 x 17 x 7 cm
Max Battery Current: 40 A
Nominal Battery Voltage: 12V or 24V
Weight Kg: 1.4

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019dabb7-b313-7e10-ba78-deb01d289fb0

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T17:46:21.710356Z