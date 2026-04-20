The Morningstar ProStar MPPT is No positioning statement available.

High Reliability Features a conformally coated circuit board, corrosion resistant terminals, premium high-frequency CoilCraft inductors, and transient surge suppression.

Automatic PV Based Lighting Control Field adjustable, multi-event load control enables powerful options for PV lighting systems.

Maximizes Energy Harvest Uses TrakStar MPPT Technology to determine and adjust to the true maximum power point as solar insolation changes.

MODBUS Communications Solar Industry Standard MODBUS communications protocol allows for easy programming, control, remote data access and charge synchronization.

Data Logging Provides up to 256 days of detailed power and load data.

Low Noise Design Meets US Federal Communications Commission Class B specifications.

Fanless Design For long-term reliability—no moving parts to fail and no dirt and debris sucked into the controller.