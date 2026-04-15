The Outback Power FLEXmax 100 AFCI is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

100A output
100A output for up to 6kW of charging.
Updated MPPT software algorithm
Updated MPPT software algorithm improves energy harvest vs other controllers.
300VDC open-circuit voltage limit
300VDC open-circuit voltage limit enables 2-4 string configuration to minimize BOS.
Programmable auxiliary control output
Programmable auxiliary control output for smart load controls.
Integrated arc fault circuit detection and interruption
Integrated arc fault circuit detection and interruption for optimized systems.
The only fully NEC 2017 compliant charge controller solution
The only fully NEC 2017 compliant charge controller solution.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXmax 100 AFCI
FLEXmax 100 AFCI Identifier
Maximum Continuous Output Current: 100 Amps
Maximum Pv System Voltage: 300 Volts DC
Peak Efficiency: 98.8% at 48VDC
Weight Kg: 8.9
Voltage Nominal V: [48]
Voltage Max Pv V: 300
Current Charge Max A: 100
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The FLEXmax 100 from OutBack Power is the most advanced MPPT charge controller technology and power solution.","Designed with 15 years of experience manufacturing products for fault intolerant, mission-critical applications, OutBack's FLEXmax 100 delivers a high quality and reliable MPPT charge controller.","The FLEXmax 100 has passed extensive quality and reliability testing, including Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT)."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-236b-7b18-b38b-ef0415062acc

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:04:01.805027Z