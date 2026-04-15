The Outback Power FLEXmax 100 AFCI is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXmax 100 AFCI ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- 100A output
- 100A output for up to 6kW of charging.
- Updated MPPT software algorithm
- Updated MPPT software algorithm improves energy harvest vs other controllers.
- 300VDC open-circuit voltage limit
- 300VDC open-circuit voltage limit enables 2-4 string configuration to minimize BOS.
- Programmable auxiliary control output
- Programmable auxiliary control output for smart load controls.
- Integrated arc fault circuit detection and interruption
- Integrated arc fault circuit detection and interruption for optimized systems.
- The only fully NEC 2017 compliant charge controller solution
- The only fully NEC 2017 compliant charge controller solution.
Technical Specifications
|FLEXmax 100 AFCI Identifier
|Maximum Continuous Output Current:
|100 Amps
|Maximum Pv System Voltage:
|300 Volts DC
|Peak Efficiency:
|98.8% at 48VDC
|Weight Kg:
|8.9
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[48]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|300
|Current Charge Max A:
|100
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The FLEXmax 100 from OutBack Power is the most advanced MPPT charge controller technology and power solution.","Designed with 15 years of experience manufacturing products for fault intolerant, mission-critical applications, OutBack's FLEXmax 100 delivers a high quality and reliable MPPT charge controller.","The FLEXmax 100 has passed extensive quality and reliability testing, including Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT)."]