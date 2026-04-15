The Outback Power FLEXmax 100 AFCI is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["The FLEXmax 100 from OutBack Power is the most advanced MPPT charge controller technology and power solution.","Designed with 15 years of experience manufacturing products for fault intolerant, mission-critical applications, OutBack's FLEXmax 100 delivers a high quality and reliable MPPT charge controller.","The FLEXmax 100 has passed extensive quality and reliability testing, including Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT)."]