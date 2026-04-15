The Outback Power FLEXmax 60/80 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Active cooling and intelligent thermal management cooling
Ambient temperatures as high as 104°F (40°C)
Built-in, backlit 80 character display
Integrated OutBack network communications

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXmax 60/80
FLEXmax 60/80 Identifier
Nominal Battery Voltages: 12, 24, 36, 48, or 60VDC
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,36,48,60]
Current Charge Max A: 80
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The FLEXmax family of charge controllers is the industry leading innovation in Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controllers from OutBack Power.","The innovative FLEXmax MPPT software algorithm is both continuous and active, increasing your photovoltaic array power yield up to 30% compared to non-MPPT controllers.","FLEXmax MPPT charge controllers are the only choice when you demand a high performance, efficient and versatile charge controller for your advanced power system."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-f14e-79dc-ac08-331efd2f29ea

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:03:47.663878Z