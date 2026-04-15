The Outback Power FLEXmax 60/80 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXmax 60/80 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932b
Key Features
- Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
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- Active cooling and intelligent thermal management cooling
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- Ambient temperatures as high as 104°F (40°C)
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- Built-in, backlit 80 character display
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- Integrated OutBack network communications
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Technical Specifications
|FLEXmax 60/80 Identifier
|Nominal Battery Voltages:
|12, 24, 36, 48, or 60VDC
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,36,48,60]
|Current Charge Max A:
|80
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The FLEXmax family of charge controllers is the industry leading innovation in Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controllers from OutBack Power.","The innovative FLEXmax MPPT software algorithm is both continuous and active, increasing your photovoltaic array power yield up to 30% compared to non-MPPT controllers.","FLEXmax MPPT charge controllers are the only choice when you demand a high performance, efficient and versatile charge controller for your advanced power system."]