The Outback Power FLEXmax 60/80 is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["The FLEXmax family of charge controllers is the industry leading innovation in Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controllers from OutBack Power.","The innovative FLEXmax MPPT software algorithm is both continuous and active, increasing your photovoltaic array power yield up to 30% compared to non-MPPT controllers.","FLEXmax MPPT charge controllers are the only choice when you demand a high performance, efficient and versatile charge controller for your advanced power system."]