The Outback Power FLEXpower ONE FXR is No positioning statement available.

Factory tested, pre-wired and pre-configured OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired FLEXpower systems are designed for easy installation and reliable operation.

Fast installation Fast installation with a pre-assembled system and fully integrated GS load center.

Optimized system footprint Accommodates all balance-of-system components in a cost-effective manner with the smallest footprint possible.

GridZero technology GridZero technology optimizes the balance between stored and renewable energy sources, minimizing grid dependence.

Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.

Dual AC inputs Dual AC inputs for seamless generator integration in grid-interactive applications.

Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability in one unit.

System monitoring Offers remote monitoring and control through any Internet connected device via OPTICS RE.

ETL certifications Components carry all of the necessary ETL certifications. Rule 21 compliant.

Versatile Configurations Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist.

Easy Installation Factory tested, fully pre-wired and pre-configured single inverter system.