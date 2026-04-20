The OutBack Power FLEXware 500 is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Supports
Up to two OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers
Supports
Up to two OutBack charge controllers and all the associated AC and DC components
Design
Compact design
Orientation
Horizontal or vertical orientation

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for OutBack Power FLEXware 500
FLEXware 500 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The FLEXware 500 is for applications with medium power requirements such as homes, light commercial or larger backup power systems. The FLEXware 500 system architecture can support up to two OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, up to two OutBack charge controllers and all the associated AC and DC components. The FLEXware 500 accommodates all of the essential protective devices in two enclosures.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-32f9-77ed-8402-52b67dce0a57

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T22:18:33.737Z