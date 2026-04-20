The OutBack Power FLEXware 500 is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

The FLEXware 500 is for applications with medium power requirements such as homes, light commercial or larger backup power systems. The FLEXware 500 system architecture can support up to two OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, up to two OutBack charge controllers and all the associated AC and DC components. The FLEXware 500 accommodates all of the essential protective devices in two enclosures.