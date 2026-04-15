The Outback Power FW-SP-ACA is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FW-SP-ACA ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932b
Key Features
- Affordable, "All-In-One", AC Input, AC Output and DC Surge Protection
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- Easy to Install/Seamless Integration with FLEXware
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- At-A-Glance Visual Verification of Protection Level
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- Engineered and Manufactured by OutBack Power Systems
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- Designed Specifically for FX Series Inverter/Chargers
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- Both AC and DC protection on multiple circuits (two AC and one DC) through thermally fused Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs)
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- LED visual indicators provide status monitoring that shows operational status in real-time
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Technical Specifications
|FW-SP-ACA Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|120-240VAC/12-48VDC
|Voltage Protection Level:
|390VAC/150VDC
|Ac Or Dc:
|AC/DC
|Maximum Surge Current 8 20 Ms:
|30kA per circuit
|Energy Rating:
|2500 joules
|Frequency:
|50/60 Hz
|Protection Type:
|Thermally Fused MOV
|Number Of Protected Circuits:
|2 AC/1DC
|Mounting:
|FW-ACA
|Weight Kg:
|0.57
|Dimensions L X W X H:
|215.9 x 171.5 x 63.5 mm
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Dimensions Cm:
|[21.59,17.15,6.35]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The OutBack Power FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger.","The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike.","The OutBack Power FLEXware Surge Protector is the only choice when you want to protect your FX Series Inverter/Charger from the harmful effects of transient power surges."]