The Outback Power FXR/VFXR Series is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FXR/VFXR Series ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932d
Key Features
- Modular, stackable
- Up to nine units can be combined for three-phase operation and ten in parallel, single- phase or series/parallel, split-phase operation.
- Operating modes
- Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist and seamless reliable backup power.
- GridZero operating mode
- Minimizes grid dependence in areas where incentives are changing and utility sell- back is limited.
- Sinewave output
- Sinewave output in 12V, 24V or 48V versions with a typical operating efficiency up to 93%.
- Sealed models
- 2000VA, 2500VA or 3000VA.
- Vented models
- 2800VA, 3500VA or 3600VA.
- Both off-grid and grid-tied functionality in one unit
- The new FXR features and technologies on the acclaimed FX platform include.
- Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
- With expanded charging voltages and time parameters, enabling system designers to accommodate the specific charging profiles and algorithms of new and emerging energy storage technologies including Lithium Ion, Aqueous Ion and Flow chemistry batteries.
- Easy system upgradability in the field
- FXR inverter/chargers can be paired with a MATE3 to add OPTICS RE to monitor and control system performance from any location.
Technical Specifications
|FXR/VFXR Series Identifier
|Peak Power:
|2500VA
|Continuous Power Rating:
|2000VA
|Nominal Dc Input Voltage:
|12VDC
|Ac Output Voltage:
|120VAC (100 to 130VAC)
|Ac Output Frequency:
|60Hz (50Hz)
|Continuous Ac Output Current:
|16.7AAC
|Typical Efficiency:
|90%
|Instantaneous Power:
|4800VA
|Surge Power:
|4500VA
|Power Continuous W:
|2000
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,120]
|Current Charge Max A:
|16.7
|Usp Selected:
|The industry's most trusted and proven platform for backup power—that's the essence of OutBack Power's FXR Series of inverter/chargers.
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The industry's most trusted and proven platform for backup power—that's the essence of OutBack Power's FXR Series of inverter/chargers. Capable of off-grid or grid-connected operation in a single model, the FXR Grid/Hybrid inverter/chargers provide system designers with unprecedented flexibility and compatibility for nearly any power conversion scenario. FXR inverter/chargers provide absolute dependability in mission- critical installations no matter how harsh or challenging the conditions.