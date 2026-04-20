The Outback Power FXR/VFXR Series is No positioning statement available.

Modular, stackable Up to nine units can be combined for three-phase operation and ten in parallel, single- phase or series/parallel, split-phase operation.

Operating modes Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist and seamless reliable backup power.

GridZero operating mode Minimizes grid dependence in areas where incentives are changing and utility sell- back is limited.

Sinewave output Sinewave output in 12V, 24V or 48V versions with a typical operating efficiency up to 93%.

Sealed models 2000VA, 2500VA or 3000VA.

Vented models 2800VA, 3500VA or 3600VA.

Both off-grid and grid-tied functionality in one unit The new FXR features and technologies on the acclaimed FX platform include.

Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) With expanded charging voltages and time parameters, enabling system designers to accommodate the specific charging profiles and algorithms of new and emerging energy storage technologies including Lithium Ion, Aqueous Ion and Flow chemistry batteries.