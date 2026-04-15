The Outback Power HUB is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Centralized System Communication
Enables connected OutBack components to work together as one coordinated system.
Supports Inverter Stacking
Allows multiple inverters to operate in unison for increased system capacity.
Load Sharing Capability
Helps distribute power demands across connected devices for balanced performance.
Power Save Coordination
Manages on/off signals to optimize energy efficiency when full output isn't needed.
Simple Connectivity
Uses standard Ethernet CAT5 cables with RJ45 modular jacks for easy setup.
Communication stacking
Communication stacking.
Load share and power save on/off signals
Load share and power save on/off signals.
Standard interconnection cabling
Standard interconnection cabling.
Ethernet CAT5 with RJ45 modular jacks
Ethernet CAT5 with RJ45 modular jacks.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power HUB
HUB Identifier
Communication Type: System stacking, load share, and power save signaling.
Cabling: Standard Ethernet CAT5 with RJ45 modular jacks.
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The HUB system communications manager is the backbone of your networked OutBack power conversion system.","The OutBack HUB communicates stacking, load share and power save on/off signals.","Through the use of a HUB, your system is completely coordinated and managed by the MATE."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-a6a3-79e8-b181-6d1e70a94afd

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:16:23.078Z