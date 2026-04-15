The OutBack Power M-Series is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

True Sinewave Output
Intelligent Battery Charging
Modular Stackable Design
High Operating Efficiency
Weather-Resistant Sealed Chassis
Corrosion Resistant Internal Components
Field Serviceable
Neutral/Ground Switching
Integrated Network Communications
Standard 5 Year Warranty
UL458 Certified

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for OutBack Power M-Series
M-Series Identifier
Continuous Power Rating: 2000VA - 3600VA
Ac Frequency Voltage: 60Hz / 120VAC
Ac Overload Capacity: Peak: 56AAC - 70AAC, RMS: 40AAC - 50AAC
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The OutBack Power M-Series inverter/charger is the superior choice when you need a reliable, powerful and modular true sinewave inverter/charger.","Industry leading surge power starts heavy loads such as air conditioners or pumps.","Power factor corrected battery charging gets the most out of your shore cord and generator while maximizing the life and performance of your batteries."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-9d8a-7f1a-ae86-ea918ada9895

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:16:17.409Z