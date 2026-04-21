The OutBack Power MATE / MATE2 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Simple system management
The easy-to-read 3.1" (8 cm) LCD is backlit for dark operating conditions.
Context-based navigation
Four soft keys allow easy context-based navigation of menus and functions.
Immediate access
Two hot keys give immediate access to AC and inverter functions.
Timer based programming
A built-in clock and calendar function enables timer based programming of inverter and charger operation.
Permanent memory
All of your settings are stored in permanent memory to eliminate the need to reprogram in the event of a system shutdown or battery replacement.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for OutBack Power MATE / MATE2
MATE / MATE2 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The MATE system display and controllers are complete management tools for your OutBack Power system. Through the use of a single MATE you can remotely manage and monitor multiple inverter/chargers, MX60s and any future OutBack power conversion and control products.
Weight Kg: 0.45
Dimensions Cm: [14.6,10.8,5.08]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-0313-7001-badc-8eda63c8f0a4

Last Scraped: 2026-04-21T16:32:29.502Z