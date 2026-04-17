The Outback Power Radian A-Series GS8048A is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Radian A-Series GS8048A ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9320
Key Features
- Modular, stackable
- up to ten units in parallel, split- phase operation (120/240V).
- Dual AC inputs
- for grid/generator flexibility with no external switching required.
- Operational stability
- unparalleled surge capability.
- Field upgrade-ability
- easy field upgrade-ability and stacking capability for large system scaling.
- System commissioning
- simplified system commissioning through a powerful, easy to use configuration wizard and multi-mode operational flexibility.
- GridZero technology
- energy management for self-generation and self-consumption programs providing precise balancing between using stored energy, solar and utility power, blending-in the latter to overcome surges and load spikes when needed.
- Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
- supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.
- Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability
- in one unit.
- System monitoring
- via web interface with OPTICS RE.
Technical Specifications
|Radian A-Series GS8048A Identifier
|Continuous Power Rating:
|8000
|Ac Output Voltage:
|120/240 VAC
|Dimensions:
|28" x 16" x 8.7"
|Input Voltage:
|48 VDC
|Peak Power Rating:
|9000
|Surge Power Rating:
|12000
|Ac Frequency:
|60
|Weight Kg:
|56.7
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[48]
|Power Continuous W:
|8000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[71.12,40.64,22.1]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The acclaimed Radian Series inverter/chargers from OutBack Power™ make solar and backup power available and accessible in one platform.","The Radian GS8048A and GS4048A feature dual AC inputs for grid/generator flexibility with no external switching required, unparalleled surge capability and operational stability, easy field upgrade-ability and stacking capability for large system scaling, simplified system commissioning through a powerful, easy to use configuration wizard and multi-mode operational flexibility.","These inverter/chargers incorporate OutBack Power's GridZero technology: energy management for self-generation and self- consumption programs providing precise balancing between using stored energy, solar and utility power, blending-in the latter to overcome surges and load spikes when needed."]