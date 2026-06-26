The Risen Energy Noor Series is The Noor Series is an integrated energy storage and control system featuring a 10–25kWh capacity and millisecond-level UPS switchover.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Risen Energy Noor Series
Noor Series Identifier
FolderSlug: p-e015a1c5cb38
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-e015a1c5cb38\images
Company Name: Risen Energy
Product Name: Noor Series
Product Url: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/risen-energy-showcases-full-scenario-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2026-872261530.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-4ae70b886d57
Announced Date: 2026-06-24
Release Date:
Unique Selling Proposition: The Noor Series is an integrated energy storage and control system featuring a 10–25kWh capacity and millisecond-level UPS switchover.
Announced Details: TBA
Specs: {"capacity_min_kwh":"10","capacity_max_kwh":"25"}
Capacity Min Kwh: 10
Capacity Max Kwh: 25

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-e015a1c5cb38

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:04:54.630Z