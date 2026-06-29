The SolaX Binary Series is The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SolaX Binary Series
Binary Series Identifier
FolderSlug: p-45c68cd8a3bb
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-45c68cd8a3bb\images
Company Name: SolaX
Product Name: Binary Series
Product Url: https://www.solaxpower.com/our-products/smart-ac-ev-charger-binary-series.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-3f514b52d52c
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Announced At: null
Release Date: null
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-45c68cd8a3bb/images/pasted-228b8763.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://www.solaxpower.com/our-products/smart-ac-ev-charger-binary-series.html
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: BRY-A22D7
Specs: {"power_min_w":"1400","power_max_w":"22000","voltage_nominal_v":"[230.0, 400.0]","power_continuous_w":"22000"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup.
Power Min W: 1400
Power Max W: 22000
Voltage Nominal V: [230.0, 400.0]
Power Continuous W: 22000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-45c68cd8a3bb

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:24:48.081Z