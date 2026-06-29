The SolaX Binary Series is The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup.
[ Product Visualization: Binary Series ]
Hardware Ref: p-45c68c
Technical Specifications
|Binary Series Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-45c68cd8a3bb
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-45c68cd8a3bb\images
|Company Name:
|SolaX
|Product Name:
|Binary Series
|Product Url:
|https://www.solaxpower.com/our-products/smart-ac-ev-charger-binary-series.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-3f514b52d52c
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Announced At:
|null
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-45c68cd8a3bb/images/pasted-228b8763.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.solaxpower.com/our-products/smart-ac-ev-charger-binary-series.html
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|BRY-A22D7
|Specs:
|{"power_min_w":"1400","power_max_w":"22000","voltage_nominal_v":"[230.0, 400.0]","power_continuous_w":"22000"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup.
|Power Min W:
|1400
|Power Max W:
|22000
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[230.0, 400.0]
|Power Continuous W:
|22000