The Sungrow EnergyBridge is The EnergyBridge is a 5-in-1 mini backup power solution that integrates switching and metering into a DIN-rail device, reducing residential installation time to just 20 seconds.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Sungrow EnergyBridge
EnergyBridge Identifier
FolderSlug: p-f53dadd77346
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-f53dadd77346\images
Company Name: Sungrow
Product Name: EnergyBridge
Product Url: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-unveils-energybridge-the-industrys-first-mini-backup-power-solution-302797946.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-46a71c505961
Announced Date: 2026-06-11
Release Date: 2026-06-11
Attached Items Below:
Announced Details: Unveiled on June 11, 2026.
Attached Items Above:
Documentation:
Documentation Pdf Url:
Model Number: EB80S, EB80T
Specs: {"current_rated_a":"80","switching_time_ms":"10","breaking_capacity_ka":"6","power_max_single_phase_w":"18400","power_max_three_phase_w":"55200","space_reduction_pct":"57","cost_reduction_pct":"12"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The EnergyBridge is a 5-in-1 mini backup power solution that integrates switching and metering into a DIN-rail device, reducing residential installation time to just 20 seconds.
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Current Rated A: 80
Switching Time Ms: 10
Breaking Capacity Ka: 6
Power Max Single Phase W: 18400
Power Max Three Phase W: 55200
Space Reduction Pct: 57
Cost Reduction Pct: 12

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-f53dadd77346

Last Scraped: 2026-06-19T18:47:48.219Z