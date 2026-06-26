The Sungrow PowerHarbor is PowerHarbor is an all-in-one residential energy storage system featuring industry-first 10 kWh stackable modules and modular capacity up to 120 kWh.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Sungrow PowerHarbor
PowerHarbor Identifier
FolderSlug: p-a24c3688be65
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Company Name: Sungrow
Product Name: PowerHarbor
Product Url: https://www.sungrowpower.com/en/all-in-one-beyond-one-sungrow-launches-residential-ess-powerharbor
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-f292d688d20a
Announced Date: 2026-06-22
Release Date:
Announced Details: PowerHarbor early access is now open as of June 2026.
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Specs: {"power_continuous_max_w":"30000","power_continuous_min_w":"10000","storage_capacity_max_kwh":"120","storage_capacity_min_kwh":"6","battery_module_capacity_kwh":"10","cell_capacity_ah":"314","temp_operating_min_c":"-20","temp_operating_max_c":"50","noise_level_max_dba":"35","three_phase_unbalanced_output_max_pct":"150","pv_to_battery_charging_ratio":"1.6","battery_charging_p_rate":"0.66"}
Unique Selling Proposition: PowerHarbor is an all-in-one residential energy storage system featuring industry-first 10 kWh stackable modules and modular capacity up to 120 kWh.
Power Continuous Max W: 30000
Power Continuous Min W: 10000
Storage Capacity Max Kwh: 120
Storage Capacity Min Kwh: 6
Battery Module Capacity Kwh: 10
Cell Capacity Ah: 314
Temp Operating Min C: -20
Temp Operating Max C: 50
Noise Level Max Dba: 35
Three Phase Unbalanced Output Max Pct: 150
Pv To Battery Charging Ratio: 1.6
Battery Charging P Rate: 0.66

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-a24c3688be65

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:48:08.888Z