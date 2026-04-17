The Victron Energy Battery Balancer is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Equalizes Batteries
The Battery Balancer equalizes the state of charge of two series connected 12V batteries, or of several parallel strings of series connected batteries.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Battery Balancer
Battery Balancer Identifier
Weight Kg: 0.34
Model Number: BBA000100100
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Current Charge Max A: 1
Unique Selling Proposition: The Battery Balancer equalizes the state of charge of two series connected 12V batteries, or of several parallel strings of series connected batteries. When the charge voltage of a 24V battery system increases to more than 27V, the Battery Balancer will turn on and compare the voltage over the two series connected batteries. The Battery Balancer will draw a current of up to 1A from the battery (or parallel connected batteries) with the highest voltage.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-5866-7673-8df3-d9e858abc966

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:15:53.070126Z