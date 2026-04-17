The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/15 is No positioning statement available.

MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.

Remote Monitoring and Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other devices via VictronConnect.

Load output The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'. You can configure the voltage at which BlueSolar disconnects a load - thereby preventing excessive drain on your batteries.