The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/15 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 75/15 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbe
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other devices via VictronConnect.
- Load output
- The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'. You can configure the voltage at which BlueSolar disconnects a load - thereby preventing excessive drain on your batteries.
- BatteryLife
- BlueSolar will attempt a 100% recharge every day. If it can't - during periods of poor weather - it raises the disconnect voltage, daily, until it achieves success. We call this feature BatteryLife because it maintains health, and extends the life of your battery.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 75/15 Identifier
|Max Charging Current:
|15A
|Current Charge Max A:
|15
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.