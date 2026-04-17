The Victron Energy Cyrix Battery Combiner is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Automatic Operation
The Cyrix Battery Combiner is a microprocessor controlled heavy duty relay that automatically connects batteries in parallel when one of them has reached a pre-set voltage.
Voltage Loss Elimination
Cyrix Battery Combiners are an excellent replacement for diode isolators. The main feature is that there is virtually no voltage loss so that the output voltage of alternators or battery chargers does not need to be increased.
Intelligent control
The Cyrix battery combiner looks at the general trend (voltage increasing or decreasing) and reverses a previous action only if the trend has reversed during a certain period of time.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Cyrix Battery Combiner
Cyrix Battery Combiner Identifier
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Unique Selling Proposition: The Cyrix-Li-ct will parallel connect a lead acid starter battery and a LiFePO4 battery: If the Charge Disconnect output of the VE. Bus BMS is high. And if it senses 13.4V (resp. 26.8V) or more on one of its power terminals.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-dcd7-7f3e-a92f-8f228dffcfeb

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:35.166729Z