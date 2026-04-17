The Victron Energy GX Devices is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: GX Devices ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Monitoring
- Monitoring can be carried out locally and remotely - via our free-to-use Victron Remote Management portal (VRM).
- Remote Management
- The GX-device also provides Remote firmware updates and allows inverter/charger settings to be changed remotely.
Technical Specifications
|GX Devices Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The GX-device lies at the heart of the system - providing monitoring, and operating as the communication-centre of your installation. All the other system-components - such as inverter/chargers, solar chargers, and batteries - are connected to it. Monitoring can be carried out locally and remotely - via our free-to-use Victron Remote Management portal (VRM).