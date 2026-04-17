The Victron Energy Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Display and Bluetooth
The display reads battery, inverter and solar charge controller parameters. The same parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device. In addition, Bluetooth can be used to set up the system and to change settings with VictronConnect.
Support for AC and DC coupled PV battery charging
The Inverter RS supports the connection of AC coupled PV inverters on the AC output up to 6kVA, and a total battery charging capacity of up to 100A.
VRM Portal
When the Inverter RS is connected to a GX device with internet connection, you can access our free remote monitoring website (VRM). This will display all your system data in a comprehensive graphical format. System settings can be changed remotely via the portal. Alarms can be received by email.
Built in PV isolator
Both parallel PV strings connected to the MC4 plugs can be safely isolated with the large built-in switch on the bottom of the unit.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000
Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000 Identifier
Weight: 11 kg
Voltage Nominal V: [48]
Weight Kg: 11
Voltage Max Pv V: 450
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Inverter RS Smart Solar is a combination of a powerful 48VDC, 6kVA 230VAC inverter and a high-voltage, 80–450VDC, 4kW MPPT solar charger, designed for off-grid solar systems.","Thanks to its modern design and high-frequency technology, the inverter weighs only 11 kg and offers excellent efficiency, low standby consumption, and very quiet operation.","It features a built-in display to show battery, inverter, and solar charger data."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-ec0b-78d6-87fd-9b427dec3b0a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:45.025920Z