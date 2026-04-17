The Victron Energy Multi RS Solar 48/6000 is No positioning statement available.

Operating modes Hybrid mode – Stores excess solar energy in a battery, to be used during the night or periods of high demand. Supplies additional power from the battery when demand exceeds grid capacity. Backup mode – Switches to backup mode during a grid outage. Off-grid mode – Operates without grid connection. Generator mode – Controls the generator to minimize run -hours. Supplies additional power from the battery when demand exceeds the capacity of the generator. PV Inverter mode – Works as a PV inverter without a battery.

PowerControl and PowerAssist Boosting the capacity of the grid or a generator. A maximum grid or generator current can be set. The Multi RS will then take account of other AC loads and use whatever is extra for battery charging, thus preventing the generator or grid from being overloaded (PowerControl function). PowerAssist takes the principle of PowerControl to a further dimension. Where peak power is so often required only for a limited period, the Multi RS will compensate insufficient generator or grid power with power from the battery. When the load reduces, the spare power is used to recharge the battery.

Display, Bluetooth and VictronConnect app The display reads battery, inverter and solar parameters. The same parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device , using the VictronConnect app.

Extendable PV capacity, both AC -coupled and DC -coupled The integrated 6 kWp PV capacity can be extended by adding solar chargers to the system. Alternatively, the PV capacity can be extended by installing PV Inverters, of which the output power will be automatically controlled by the integrated frequency shift power control.

Communication ports VE.Can connection to a GX device for system monitoring, energy meter (11), data logging, and remote firmware updates. VE.Direct connection to a GlobalLink 520 for remote data monitoring.