The Victron Energy MultiPlus and Quattro is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: MultiPlus and Quattro ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- MultiPlus
- The MultiPlus is a combined inverter and charger in one package. It is a true sine wave inverter with many attributes including adaptive charging, hybrid Power Assist technology, plus multiple system integration features.
- Quattro
- The Quattro is a combined inverter and charger, accepts two AC inputs and automatically connects to the active source. Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology plus multiple system integration features such as three or split phase operation and parallel operation.
Technical Specifications
|MultiPlus and Quattro Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Victron Energy's MultiPlus and Quattro Inverter/Chargers are true sine wave inverters and a great addition to your off-grid solar installation.