The Victron Energy MultiPlus and Quattro is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

MultiPlus
The MultiPlus is a combined inverter and charger in one package. It is a true sine wave inverter with many attributes including adaptive charging, hybrid Power Assist technology, plus multiple system integration features.
Quattro
The Quattro is a combined inverter and charger, accepts two AC inputs and automatically connects to the active source. Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology plus multiple system integration features such as three or split phase operation and parallel operation.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy MultiPlus and Quattro
MultiPlus and Quattro Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: Victron Energy's MultiPlus and Quattro Inverter/Chargers are true sine wave inverters and a great addition to your off-grid solar installation.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-338a-7a17-af37-77d8533742ad

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:01.558239Z