The Victron Energy MultiPlus Compact is No positioning statement available.

Uninterrupted AC Power In the event of a grid failure, or shore or generator power being disconnected, the inverter within the MultiPlus Compact is automatically activated and takes over supply to the connected loads. This happens so fast (less than 20 milliseconds) that computers and other electronic equipment will continue to operate without disruption.

PowerAssist Boosting the capacity of shore or generator power. This feature takes the principle of PowerControl to a further dimension allowing the MultiPlus Compact to supplement the capacity of the alternative source. Where peak power is so often required only for a limited period, it is possible to reduce the size of generator needed or conversely enable more to be achieved from the typically limited shore connection.

Programmable Relay The MultiPlus is equipped with a programmable relay that by default is set as an alarm relay.

Adaptive 4-Stage Charging Characteristics (Bulk – Sbsorption – Float – Storage) The microprocessor-driven adaptive battery management system can be adjusted for various types of batteries. The adaptive function automatically adapts the charging process to battery use.

Variable Absorption Time In the event of slight battery discharge, absorption is kept short to prevent overcharging and excessive gas formation. After deep discharging, the absorption time is automatically extended in order to fully charge the battery.

Multifunctional, with intelligent power management The MultiPlus is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology, and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.

Two AC Outputs The main output has no-break functionality. The MultiPlus takes over the supply to the connected loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore-/generator power is disconnected.