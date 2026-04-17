The Victron Energy Orion XS DC-DC Battery Charger is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Fast and efficient charging
to keep batteries full.
Uninterrupted battery and alternator protection
Compact & robust design
engineered to outlast extremes.
Easy setup and configuration
with battery presets.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Orion XS DC-DC Battery Charger
Orion XS DC-DC Battery Charger Identifier
Max Efficiency: 98.5 %
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Orion XS, engineered from the ground up, redefines DC-DC battery-to-battery charging.","Ideal for dual battery systems charged by an intelligent alternator.","Using engine power to charge your service battery, the Orion XS DC-DC charger combines impressive power with an ultra-compact, fanless design."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-2499-7a87-81c0-70b8a2f2ec6b

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:15:39.429163Z