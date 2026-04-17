The Victron Energy Orion XS DC-DC Battery Charger is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Orion XS DC-DC Battery Charger ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Fast and efficient charging
- to keep batteries full.
- Uninterrupted battery and alternator protection
-
- Compact & robust design
- engineered to outlast extremes.
- Easy setup and configuration
- with battery presets.
Technical Specifications
|Orion XS DC-DC Battery Charger Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|98.5 %
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Orion XS, engineered from the ground up, redefines DC-DC battery-to-battery charging.","Ideal for dual battery systems charged by an intelligent alternator.","Using engine power to charge your service battery, the Orion XS DC-DC charger combines impressive power with an ultra-compact, fanless design."]