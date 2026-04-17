The Victron Energy Orion XS is No positioning statement available.

Adjustable charging current The charge current is adjustable with a minimum step size of 0.1 A. via VictronConnect.

Smart alternator compatibility An integrated mechanism detects whether the engine is running (engine shutdown detection), which only activates the charger when the alternator supplies power.

Adaptive 4-stage charge algorithm For lead acid batteries it is important that during shallow discharges the absorption time is kept short in order to prevent overcharging of the battery. After a deep discharge the absorption time is automatically increased to make sure that the battery is completely recharged.

Low temperature shutdown and input undervoltage protection To prevent damage of lithium batteries the charger will turn off automatically at low temperatures.

Remote on/off

Comprehensive electronic protection

Can be paralleled to increase output current

Bluetooth Smart enabled

VE.Direct port