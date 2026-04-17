The Victron Energy Orion XS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Orion XS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Adjustable charging current
- The charge current is adjustable with a minimum step size of 0.1 A. via VictronConnect.
- Smart alternator compatibility
- An integrated mechanism detects whether the engine is running (engine shutdown detection), which only activates the charger when the alternator supplies power.
- Adaptive 4-stage charge algorithm
- For lead acid batteries it is important that during shallow discharges the absorption time is kept short in order to prevent overcharging of the battery. After a deep discharge the absorption time is automatically increased to make sure that the battery is completely recharged.
- Low temperature shutdown and input undervoltage protection
- To prevent damage of lithium batteries the charger will turn off automatically at low temperatures.
- Remote on/off
-
- Comprehensive electronic protection
-
- Can be paralleled to increase output current
-
- Bluetooth Smart enabled
-
- VE.Direct port
-
- IP65 protection
-
Technical Specifications
|Orion XS Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|98.5 %
|No Load Current Consumption:
|< 100 mA
|Standby Current Consumption:
|< 1.5 mA
|Operating Temperature Range:
|-20 to +60 °C
|Weight:
|0.330kg
|Dimensions:
|137.3 x 123.1 x 40mm
|Protection Category:
|IP65
|Input Voltage Range:
|9-17V
|Output Voltage Adjust Range:
|10-17V
|Output Voltage Tolerance:
|+/- 0.25% (max)
|Output Voltage Noise:
|10mV rms
|Input And Output Current Setting Range:
|1 - 50A
|Maximum Constant Short Circuit Current:
|50A
|Continuous Output Power Up To 40 Degree C:
|700W
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12]
|Weight Kg:
|0.33
|Dimensions Cm:
|[13.73,12.31,4]
|Current Charge Max A:
|50
|Power Continuous W:
|700
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Engineered from the ground up, the Orion XS redefines adaptive DC-DC battery charging. For use in dual battery systems charged with an (intelligent) alternator. This device not only ensures top-tier performance but also guarantees the safety of your system.