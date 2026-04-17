The Victron Energy Orion XS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Adjustable charging current
The charge current is adjustable with a minimum step size of 0.1 A. via VictronConnect.
Smart alternator compatibility
An integrated mechanism detects whether the engine is running (engine shutdown detection), which only activates the charger when the alternator supplies power.
Adaptive 4-stage charge algorithm
For lead acid batteries it is important that during shallow discharges the absorption time is kept short in order to prevent overcharging of the battery. After a deep discharge the absorption time is automatically increased to make sure that the battery is completely recharged.
Low temperature shutdown and input undervoltage protection
To prevent damage of lithium batteries the charger will turn off automatically at low temperatures.
Remote on/off
Comprehensive electronic protection
Can be paralleled to increase output current
Bluetooth Smart enabled
VE.Direct port
IP65 protection

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Orion XS
Orion XS Identifier
Max Efficiency: 98.5 %
No Load Current Consumption: < 100 mA
Standby Current Consumption: < 1.5 mA
Operating Temperature Range: -20 to +60 °C
Weight: 0.330kg
Dimensions: 137.3 x 123.1 x 40mm
Protection Category: IP65
Input Voltage Range: 9-17V
Output Voltage Adjust Range: 10-17V
Output Voltage Tolerance: +/- 0.25% (max)
Output Voltage Noise: 10mV rms
Input And Output Current Setting Range: 1 - 50A
Maximum Constant Short Circuit Current: 50A
Continuous Output Power Up To 40 Degree C: 700W
Voltage Nominal V: [12]
Weight Kg: 0.33
Dimensions Cm: [13.73,12.31,4]
Current Charge Max A: 50
Power Continuous W: 700
Unique Selling Proposition: Engineered from the ground up, the Orion XS redefines adaptive DC-DC battery charging. For use in dual battery systems charged with an (intelligent) alternator. This device not only ensures top-tier performance but also guarantees the safety of your system.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-f21a-729b-86bd-f66ce791e842

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:41.962412Z