The Victron Energy Phoenix MultiPlus is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Phoenix MultiPlus ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- Multi-functional
- The Multi gets its name from the multiple functions it can perform. It is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.
- Two outputs to charge 2 battery banks
- The Multi/ MultiPlus features 2 outputs, of which 1 can carry the full output current. The second output, limited to approximately 4 A and with a slightly lower output voltage, is intended to top up a starter battery.
Technical Specifications
|Phoenix MultiPlus Identifier
|Input Voltage V Ac:
|187 - 265
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|It is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.