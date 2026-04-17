The Victron Energy Quattro-II is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Quattro-II ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- Two AC Inputs & two AC Outputs
- The Quattro-II can accept two AC inputs and automatically connect to the active source.
- Unique PowerAssist feature
- The Quattro-II will prevent overload of a limited AC source, such as a generator or shore power connection.
- Two AC inputs and two AC outputs
- The Quattro can be connected to two independent AC sources, for example , shore-side power and a generator, or two generators. The Quattro-II will automatically connect to the active source. The main output has a no-break functionality. The Quattro takes over the supply to the connected 120 V loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore/generator power is disconnected. Th e transfer time of the L1 output is less than 18 milliseconds so that computers and other electronic equipment will continue to operate without disruption.
Technical Specifications
|Quattro-II Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Similar to the MultiPlus-II, the Quattro-II is also a combined inverter and charger.","Additionally it can accept two AC inputs and automatically connect to the active source.","Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology plus multiple system integration features such as three or split phase operation and parallel operation."]