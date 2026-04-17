The Victron Energy Skylla-i is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

The right amount of charge for a lead-acid battery
Variable absorption time.
BatterySafe mode
Preventing damage due to excessive gassing.
Storage mode
Less maintenance and aging when the battery is not in use.
Smaller and lighter compared to similar models
NMEA 2000 Canbus connection
PowerControl
Set a maximum shore power.
Remote Control
Li-ion (LiFePo4) ready

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Skylla-i
Skylla-i Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: A modern and powerful battery charger. The Victron Energy Skylla-i is a modern and powerful battery charger range that withstands the rigors of an adverse environment: heat, humidity, and salt air. The Skylla-i (3) features 3 isolated outputs. All outputs can supply the full rated output current.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-db95-7948-82b3-f7c0a1efe126

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:40.095557Z