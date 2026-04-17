The Victron Energy Smart Battery Sense is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Smart Battery Sense ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c70
Key Features
- Improves battery charging
- By measuring voltage at the battery bank terminals, errors arising from voltage-loss due to cable resistance are avoided - guaranteeing the correct charge-voltage. For lead batteries, battery temperature data is used to adjust the charge-voltages: cold batteries require an increased charge-voltage, whereas hot batteries require a decreased charge-voltage. For lithium batteries temperature data is used to disable charging when they are too cold: charging lithium batteries near or below freezing causes permanent damage to the cells.
- Look no wires
- The connection between Smart Battery Sense and one or more Solar Charger(s) is wireless: It uses VE. Smart Network - a wireless technology based on Bluetooth Smart. Information transmitted can be used simultaneously by one, two or more Solar Chargers connected to the same 12V, 24V and 48V battery bank. The Smart Network is set up using the VictronConnect app.
- Easy Installation
- We understand the importance of a hassle-free installation process. The Victron Smart Battery Sense offers a simple, quick, and tidy installation experience. You can easily connect the unit to your battery terminals using the included ring terminals. The Battery Sense unit itself attaches directly onto the battery body using its self-adhesive strip.
Technical Specifications
|Smart Battery Sense Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Smart Battery Sense is a wireless battery voltage and temperature sensor for Victron MPPT Solar Chargers. With voltage and temperature sense in place, batteries will be better charged; improving charging-efficiency and prolonging battery life. The connection between Smart Battery Sense and one or more Solar Charger(s) is wireless: It uses VE. Smart Network - a wireless technology based on Bluetooth Smart. Information transmitted can be used simultaneously by one, two or more Solar Chargers connected to the same 12V, 24V and 48V battery bank.