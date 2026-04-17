The Victron Energy Smart IP43 Charger is No positioning statement available.

Charge Algorithm With its 6-stage charge algorithm, including bulk, absorption, recondition, float, storage, and refresh modes, this charger can cater to various battery types and optimize the charging process based on battery usage.

BatterySafe Mode - Protection Against Excessive Gassing If you select a high charge current and absorption voltage to expedite charging, the charger will automatically limit the rate of voltage increase once the gassing voltage is reached.

Storage Mode The Storage Mode kicks in whenever the battery has not been subjected to discharge during 24 hours. In the Storage Mode float voltage is reduced to 2,2 V/cell (13,2 V for a 12 V battery) to minimize gassing and corrosion of the positive plates. Once a week the voltage is raised back to the absorption level to 'equalize' the battery. This feature prevents stratification of the electrolyte a major cause of early battery failure.

Smart IP43 Charger (1+1) (Two Outputs to Charge 2 Battery Banks) The second output, limited to approximately 4 A and with a slightly lower output voltage, is intended to top up a starter battery.

Smart IP43 Charger (3) (Three Full Current Outputs to Charge 3 Battery Banks) Each output can supply the full rated output current.