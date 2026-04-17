The Victron Energy Smart IP43 Charger is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Charge Algorithm
With its 6-stage charge algorithm, including bulk, absorption, recondition, float, storage, and refresh modes, this charger can cater to various battery types and optimize the charging process based on battery usage.
BatterySafe Mode - Protection Against Excessive Gassing
If you select a high charge current and absorption voltage to expedite charging, the charger will automatically limit the rate of voltage increase once the gassing voltage is reached.
Storage Mode
The Storage Mode kicks in whenever the battery has not been subjected to discharge during 24 hours. In the Storage Mode float voltage is reduced to 2,2 V/cell (13,2 V for a 12 V battery) to minimize gassing and corrosion of the positive plates. Once a week the voltage is raised back to the absorption level to 'equalize' the battery. This feature prevents stratification of the electrolyte a major cause of early battery failure.
Smart IP43 Charger (1+1) (Two Outputs to Charge 2 Battery Banks)
The second output, limited to approximately 4 A and with a slightly lower output voltage, is intended to top up a starter battery.
Smart IP43 Charger (3) (Three Full Current Outputs to Charge 3 Battery Banks)
Each output can supply the full rated output current.
Automatic Voltage Compensation
The charger compensates for voltage drop over the DC cabling by slightly increasing output voltage when the DC current increases.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Smart IP43 Charger
Smart IP43 Charger Identifier
Input Voltage: 85-265 VAC
Maximum Efficiency: 96%
Weight: 2.3 kg (5.1 lbs)
Dimensions: 67 x 240 x 180 mm (2.6 x 9.4 x 7.1 in)
Weight Kg: 2.3
Dimensions Cm: [6.7,24,18]
Current Charge Max A: 50
Unique Selling Proposition: With boat owners in mind this adaptive 5-step charger can provide either 30A or 50A of charge to each of three battery banks. Or the charger 1+1 model provides 3A to the starter-battery, the rest to the 'house' bank. Bluetooth enabled, you can monitor the charger and set alarms straight from your phone.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-a77a-70f5-a643-69ba5febb4f8

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:21.923340Z