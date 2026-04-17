The Victron Energy Smart IP43 Charger is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Smart IP43 Charger ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Charge Algorithm
- With its 6-stage charge algorithm, including bulk, absorption, recondition, float, storage, and refresh modes, this charger can cater to various battery types and optimize the charging process based on battery usage.
- BatterySafe Mode - Protection Against Excessive Gassing
- If you select a high charge current and absorption voltage to expedite charging, the charger will automatically limit the rate of voltage increase once the gassing voltage is reached.
- Storage Mode
- The Storage Mode kicks in whenever the battery has not been subjected to discharge during 24 hours. In the Storage Mode float voltage is reduced to 2,2 V/cell (13,2 V for a 12 V battery) to minimize gassing and corrosion of the positive plates. Once a week the voltage is raised back to the absorption level to 'equalize' the battery. This feature prevents stratification of the electrolyte a major cause of early battery failure.
- Smart IP43 Charger (1+1) (Two Outputs to Charge 2 Battery Banks)
- The second output, limited to approximately 4 A and with a slightly lower output voltage, is intended to top up a starter battery.
- Smart IP43 Charger (3) (Three Full Current Outputs to Charge 3 Battery Banks)
- Each output can supply the full rated output current.
- Automatic Voltage Compensation
- The charger compensates for voltage drop over the DC cabling by slightly increasing output voltage when the DC current increases.
Technical Specifications
|Smart IP43 Charger Identifier
|Input Voltage:
|85-265 VAC
|Maximum Efficiency:
|96%
|Weight:
|2.3 kg (5.1 lbs)
|Dimensions:
|67 x 240 x 180 mm (2.6 x 9.4 x 7.1 in)
|Weight Kg:
|2.3
|Dimensions Cm:
|[6.7,24,18]
|Current Charge Max A:
|50
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|With boat owners in mind this adaptive 5-step charger can provide either 30A or 50A of charge to each of three battery banks. Or the charger 1+1 model provides 3A to the starter-battery, the rest to the 'house' bank. Bluetooth enabled, you can monitor the charger and set alarms straight from your phone.