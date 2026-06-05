The Victron Energy Smart IP43 is The Smart IP43 is an adaptive 6-stage charger supporting 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V systems with integrated Bluetooth for remote intelligent management.
[ Product Visualization: Smart IP43 ]
Hardware Ref: p-7218c4
Technical Specifications
|Smart IP43 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-7218c459daeb
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-7218c459daeb\images
|Company Name:
|Victron Energy
|Product Name:
|Smart IP43
|Product Url:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/chargers/phoenix-smart-ip43-charger
|Product State:
|Released
|Press Release:
|n-a19cb12a1485
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-18
|Release Date:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/chargers/phoenix-smart-ip43-charger
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":"12, 24, 36, 48","voltage_input_min_v":"120","voltage_input_max_v":"240","current_charge_max_a":"50"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Smart IP43 is an adaptive 6-stage charger supporting 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V systems with integrated Bluetooth for remote intelligent management.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-7218c459daeb/images/pasted-9a445999.png"]
|Voltage Nominal V:
|12, 24, 36, 48
|Voltage Input Min V:
|120
|Voltage Input Max V:
|240
|Current Charge Max A:
|50