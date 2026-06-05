The Victron Energy Smart IP43 is The Smart IP43 is an adaptive 6-stage charger supporting 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V systems with integrated Bluetooth for remote intelligent management.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Smart IP43
Smart IP43 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-7218c459daeb
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-7218c459daeb\images
Company Name: Victron Energy
Product Name: Smart IP43
Product Url: https://www.victronenergy.com/chargers/phoenix-smart-ip43-charger
Product State: Released
Press Release: n-a19cb12a1485
Announced Date: 2026-05-18
Release Date: null
Documentation: https://www.victronenergy.com/chargers/phoenix-smart-ip43-charger
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":"12, 24, 36, 48","voltage_input_min_v":"120","voltage_input_max_v":"240","current_charge_max_a":"50"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The Smart IP43 is an adaptive 6-stage charger supporting 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V systems with integrated Bluetooth for remote intelligent management.
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-7218c459daeb/images/pasted-9a445999.png"]
Voltage Nominal V: 12, 24, 36, 48
Voltage Input Min V: 120
Voltage Input Max V: 240
Current Charge Max A: 50

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-7218c459daeb

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T20:03:20.676Z