The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/70 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points (MPP) may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 99 %.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection.
Bluetooth Smart built-in
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
Programmable relay
Can be programmed (a.o. with a smartphone) to trip on an alarm, or other events.
Optional
pluggable LCD display.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/70
SmartSolar MPPT 250/70 Identifier
Battery Voltage: 12, 24, 48 Volts DC (36VDC can be set up with software tool)
Rated Charge Current: 70 Amps
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 35 Amps
Dimensions: 185 x 250 x 95 mm
Max Input Voltage: 250V
Max Efficiency: 99%
Weight Kg: 3
Unique Selling Proposition: ["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-e211-72d3-af2d-fb6d7fd13449

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:42:00.009749Z