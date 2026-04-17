The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/70 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 250/70 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points (MPP) may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 99 %.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection.
- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
- Programmable relay
- Can be programmed (a.o. with a smartphone) to trip on an alarm, or other events.
- Optional
- pluggable LCD display.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 250/70 Identifier
|Battery Voltage:
|12, 24, 48 Volts DC (36VDC can be set up with software tool)
|Rated Charge Current:
|70 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|35 Amps
|Dimensions:
|185 x 250 x 95 mm
|Max Input Voltage:
|250V
|Max Efficiency:
|99%
|Weight Kg:
|3
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]