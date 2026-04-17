The Victron Energy SmartSolar is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Ultra-Fast MPPT Technology
Tracks the optimal power point of your solar panels, maximizing energy harvest even in fluctuating weather conditions or during partial shading.
Built-in Bluetooth Connectivity
Monitor and configure your system effortlessly through the VictronConnect app, providing real-time performance insights and remote control.
Intelligent Multi-Stage Charging Algorithm
Supports Bulk, Absorption, Float, and Equalization stages to optimize battery health and extend its lifespan.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar
SmartSolar Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 Charge Controller is a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly device that delivers exceptional performance across a variety of solar energy applications.","Equipped with advanced MPPT technology, robust protections, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity, this device is an ideal choice for residential, off-grid, and mobile solar power systems.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-c6b5-7b45-90f0-275ce3138db4

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:45:09.474Z