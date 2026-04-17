The Victron Energy SmartSolar is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Ultra-Fast MPPT Technology
- Tracks the optimal power point of your solar panels, maximizing energy harvest even in fluctuating weather conditions or during partial shading.
- Built-in Bluetooth Connectivity
- Monitor and configure your system effortlessly through the VictronConnect app, providing real-time performance insights and remote control.
- Intelligent Multi-Stage Charging Algorithm
- Supports Bulk, Absorption, Float, and Equalization stages to optimize battery health and extend its lifespan.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 Charge Controller is a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly device that delivers exceptional performance across a variety of solar energy applications.","Equipped with advanced MPPT technology, robust protections, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity, this device is an ideal choice for residential, off-grid, and mobile solar power systems.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]