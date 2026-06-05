The Zendure PowerHub is The Zendure PowerHub is a central energy management hub that integrates solar, storage, EV charging, and heat pumps into a single system for whole-home backup.
[ Product Visualization: PowerHub ]
Hardware Ref: p-0703dd
Technical Specifications
|PowerHub Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-0703dd8e9372
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-0703dd8e9372\images
|Company Name:
|Zendure
|Product Name:
|PowerHub
|Product Url:
|https://zendure.com/products/zendure-powerhub
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-657921220990
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-11
|Release Date:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Zendure PowerHub is a central energy management hub that integrates solar, storage, EV charging, and heat pumps into a single system for whole-home backup.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-0703dd8e9372/images/pasted-4ca9dab6.png"]