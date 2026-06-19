The Zendure SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro is An 8kWh energy storage system featuring 4kW bi-directional AC power and up to 13kW total solar input for versatile on-grid and off-grid home energy management.
[ Product Visualization: SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro ]
Hardware Ref: p-610a5e
Technical Specifications
|SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-610a5e6f2320
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-610a5e6f2320\images
|Company Name:
|Zendure
|Product Name:
|SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro
|Product Url:
|https://zendure.com/products/solarflow-4000-mix-pro
|Product State:
|Released
|Press Release:
|n-cd6b17f0948e
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-09
|Release Date:
|null
|Specs:
|{"capacity_kwh":"8","power_continuous_w":"4000","power_input_pv_total_w":"13000","power_input_mppt_w":"8000","power_input_ac_coupled_w":"5000","efficiency_rte_pct":"90","cycle_life_count":"10000","soh_at_eol_pct":"70","lifespan_years":"15","warranty_years":"10","power_output_off_grid_w":"3680","power_peak_w":"7200","ups_transfer_time_ms":"10","noise_level_db":"25","temp_operating_min_c":"-20","temp_operating_max_c":"55"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An 8kWh energy storage system featuring 4kW bi-directional AC power and up to 13kW total solar input for versatile on-grid and off-grid home energy management.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://zendure.com/products/solarflow-4000-mix-pro
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-610a5e6f2320/images/pasted-6c9759a8.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Capacity Kwh:
|8
|Power Continuous W:
|4000
|Power Input Pv Total W:
|13000
|Power Input Mppt W:
|8000
|Power Input Ac Coupled W:
|5000
|Efficiency Rte Pct:
|90
|Cycle Life Count:
|10000
|Soh At Eol Pct:
|70
|Lifespan Years:
|15
|Warranty Years:
|10
|Power Output Off Grid W:
|3680
|Power Peak W:
|7200
|Ups Transfer Time Ms:
|10
|Noise Level Db:
|25
|Temp Operating Min C:
|-20
|Temp Operating Max C:
|55