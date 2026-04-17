The Victron Energy Cyrix-Li-ct 12/24V is No positioning statement available.

Intelligent Operation Ensures efficient charging while maintaining battery health and system reliability.

Alternative to Diode Isolators Eliminates voltage loss, allowing your alternator or charger to deliver full charging voltage to your batteries.

Parallel Connection The Cyrix-Li-ct will parallel connect a lead acid starter battery and a LiFePO4 battery: If the Charge Disconnect output of the VE.Bus BMS is high; And if it senses 13.4V (resp. 26.8V) or more on one of its power terminals.

Disengagement The Cyrix will disengage immediately: When its control output becomes free floating, signaling cell over voltage or cell over temperature.