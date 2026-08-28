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The Enphase C80 is The IQ Battery C80 is a fully integrated, AC-coupled system. It arrives fully assembled and ready to commission, drastically reducing labor time, complexity, and risk.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Enphase C80
C80 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-ab9a0f3460d8
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-ab9a0f3460d8/images
Company Name: Enphase
Product Name: C80
Product Url: https://enphase.com/store/storage/commercial/iq-battery-c80-277y-480v
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-18
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Announced Details: AVAILABLE IN Q1 2027
Model Number: IQ-BT-C80-V5-R3
Unique Selling Proposition: The IQ Battery C80 is a fully integrated, AC-coupled system. It arrives fully assembled and ready to commission, drastically reducing labor time, complexity, and risk.
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":[277,480]}
Voltage Nominal V: [277,480]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-ab9a0f3460d8

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T17:01:06.987Z