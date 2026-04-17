The Victron Energy Cerbo GX is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Powerful processor
The Cerbo GX has a powerful dual core processor that manages all connected Victron products and a large range of supported third party devices with ease.
Venus OS v3
System monitoring just entered a new era, with the latest Venus OS.
GX - Battery compatibility
For seamless integration with an ever growing list of leading third-party lithium battery manufacturers, a GX device is required.
Simple mounting and installation
The Cerbo GX is designed to fit into any system setup and can also easily be mounted on a DIN-Rail.
Remote configuration & updating

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Cerbo GX
Cerbo GX Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["This all-new communication-centre allows you to always have perfect control over your system from wherever you are and maximises its performance.","This latest addition to the GX-range combines all the best of connectivity, redefining smart power solutions in every way.","The Cerbo GX enables you to monitor and control your system from anywhere, at any time."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-baae-714f-bcb8-e548c61955d0

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:26.000536Z