The Victron Energy Cerbo GX is No positioning statement available.

Powerful processor The Cerbo GX has a powerful dual core processor that manages all connected Victron products and a large range of supported third party devices with ease.

Venus OS v3 System monitoring just entered a new era, with the latest Venus OS.

GX - Battery compatibility For seamless integration with an ever growing list of leading third-party lithium battery manufacturers, a GX device is required.

Simple mounting and installation The Cerbo GX is designed to fit into any system setup and can also easily be mounted on a DIN-Rail.