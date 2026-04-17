The Victron Energy Cerbo GX is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Cerbo GX ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Powerful processor
- The Cerbo GX has a powerful dual core processor that manages all connected Victron products and a large range of supported third party devices with ease.
- Venus OS v3
- System monitoring just entered a new era, with the latest Venus OS.
- GX - Battery compatibility
- For seamless integration with an ever growing list of leading third-party lithium battery manufacturers, a GX device is required.
- Simple mounting and installation
- The Cerbo GX is designed to fit into any system setup and can also easily be mounted on a DIN-Rail.
- Remote configuration & updating
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Technical Specifications
|Cerbo GX Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["This all-new communication-centre allows you to always have perfect control over your system from wherever you are and maximises its performance.","This latest addition to the GX-range combines all the best of connectivity, redefining smart power solutions in every way.","The Cerbo GX enables you to monitor and control your system from anywhere, at any time."]